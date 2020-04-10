in Music News

Delacey & G-Eazy’s “Cruel Intentions” Jumps Into Top 50 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

“Cruel Intentions” makes another big gain on Spotify.

Delacey & G-Eazy - Cruel Intentions Video Screen | HITCO

Earlier this week, Delacey’s “Cruel Intentions (featuring G-Eazy)” jumped into the Top 100 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart.

The collaboration just made another significant gain on the chart, blasting into the Top 50.

Credited with 386,800 US streams on Thursday, April 9, “Cruel Intentions” grabs #48 on the daily US Spotify Streaming Chart.

The recent streaming surge speaks to growing overall buzz for the song, which appears on Delacey’s recently released album “Black Coffee.” To date, it holds a worldwide Spotify streaming total of 15 million.

Delacey meanwhile boasts an overall monthly listener count of nearly 2 million.

cruel intentionsdelaceyg-eazy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Received Big Opening Day Airplay At Alternative, Pop & Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Alesso & Liam Payne, Meghan Trainor, Lewis Capaldi, More Scheduled For “Late Late Show With James Corden”