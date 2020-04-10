Delacey & G-Eazy’s “Cruel Intentions” Jumps Into Top 50 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Earlier this week, Delacey’s “Cruel Intentions (featuring G-Eazy)” jumped into the Top 100 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart.

The collaboration just made another significant gain on the chart, blasting into the Top 50.

Credited with 386,800 US streams on Thursday, April 9, “Cruel Intentions” grabs #48 on the daily US Spotify Streaming Chart.

The recent streaming surge speaks to growing overall buzz for the song, which appears on Delacey’s recently released album “Black Coffee.” To date, it holds a worldwide Spotify streaming total of 15 million.

Delacey meanwhile boasts an overall monthly listener count of nearly 2 million.