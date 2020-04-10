Rita Ora Added To April 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

NBC just confirmed a third celebrity guest for the April 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

The update reveals that Rita Ora will be conferencing in for the upcoming episode. She joins previously confirmed guests Michael Shannon and JJ Watt on the bill for April 14.

NBC has not yet announced whether Ora will be appearing for an interview, a performance or both.

Like those of the past few weeks, this coming week’s episodes will be “At Home Edition” broadcasts consisting of content from Fallon’s home, video appearances by celebrities, and some “best of” moments. The latest listings follow:

Friday, April 10: At Home Edition: Kerry Washington, Andrew Rannells and musical guest Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1239E

Monday, April 13: At Home Edition: Blake Shelton, Kenan Thompson and musical guest Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1240E

Tuesday, April 14: At Home Edition: Michael Shannon, JJ Watt and Rita Ora plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1241E

Wednesday, April 15: At Home Edition: Pharrell Williams and Millie Bobby Brown plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1242E

Thursday, April 16: At Home Edition: Chelsea Handler and musical guest Michael McDonald plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1243E