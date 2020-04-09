Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Soars To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Selena Gomez’s “Boyfriend” Top 5, “Souvenir” Top 10

Twenty One Pilots and Selena Gomez opted not to wait until Friday to share their new music. The market was ready for it.

As of press time at 4PM ET Friday, twenty one pilots’ new “Level Of Concern” is a dominant #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

Tracks from the deluxe edition of Selena Gomez’s “Rare” are also faring well. “Boyfriend” is currently #5 on the listing, while “Souvenir” is up to #8. Gomez is also just outside the Top 10 with the #11-ranking “She.”

— The entire deluxe “Rare” album currently sits at #4 on the iTunes album chart.