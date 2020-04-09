in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Soars To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Selena Gomez’s “Boyfriend” Top 5, “Souvenir” Top 10

New twenty one pilots and Selena Gomez tracks are faring well on iTunes.

twenty one pilots - Level Of Concern cover via @tylerjoseph on Twitter | WMG/Fueled By Ramen

Twenty One Pilots and Selena Gomez opted not to wait until Friday to share their new music. The market was ready for it.

As of press time at 4PM ET Friday, twenty one pilots’ new “Level Of Concern” is a dominant #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

Tracks from the deluxe edition of Selena Gomez’s “Rare” are also faring well. “Boyfriend” is currently #5 on the listing, while “Souvenir” is up to #8. Gomez is also just outside the Top 10 with the #11-ranking “She.”

— The entire deluxe “Rare” album currently sits at #4 on the iTunes album chart.

