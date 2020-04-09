in Music News

Powfu & Beabadoobee’s “Death Bed” Enters Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart

The song, also branded as “Coffee For Your Head,” continues its impressive streaming showing.

Powfu - Death Bed Video Screen | Columbia/YouTube

Powful’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” reaches another new peak on the US Spotify Streaming Chart.

The song rises to #10 on the latest chart, which accounts for American streaming on Wednesday, April 8. The buzzy track, which is also making waves on social media and at radio, received 787K American streams that day.

“Death Bed” was already a Top 10 performer on the global chart, and it maintains that standing on the latest listing. It holds at #6 on Wednesday’s global chart, courtesy of its 4.2 million worldwide streams.

By the end of Thursday, “death bed” will boast a cumulative Spotify streaming total of about 170 million.

beabadoobeedeath bedpowfu

