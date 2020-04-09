in TV News

Ratings: “Modern Family” Sets Three-Year Viewership High For Series Finale, “Millionaire” Premieres

The eleven-season “Modern Family” run came to a close Wednesday.

The days of network television shows delivering event-like numbers for their finales are likely over. Popular, long-running shows can, however, still post solid numbers for their final outings.

That was the case for Wednesday’s “Modern Family” finale. Its numbers pale in comparison to those routinely achieved during the show’s peak years, let alone those for past iconic sitcom finales. They were, however, the show’s best marks in years.

According to fast national data posted by Showbuzz, Wednesday’s hour-long “Modern Family” finale drew a 1.6 adults 18-49 rating and 7.43 million viewers. The demo rating was the best since the tenth season premiere drew the same 1.6 on September 26, 2018. One would have to go back to early 2018 to find an episode that fared better in the demo.

One would have to take an even longer trip backward to find a better viewership performance: 7.59 million on January 11, 2017.

There is, of course, some spin against this week’s finale performance. “Modern Family” only took second on the night in adults 18-49, trailing FOX’s “The Masked Singer” (2.0). It was sixth for viewership, trailing all three NBC “Chicago” dramas, “The Masked Singer” and CBS’ “Survivor.”

– ABC led into the “Modern Family” finale with a retrospective (1.3, 6.72 million). It led out with the new celebrity version of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” (1.1, 6.30 million).

