Twenty One Pilots’ New Song “Level Of Concern” Gets April 9 Release Date

The video will also be arriving Thursday.

Earlier this week, twenty one pilots’ member Tyler Joseph confirmed that the duo would be releasing a new song this week.

He just confirmed the name of the song – and shared its (imminent) release date.

Entitled “Level of Concern,” the new song will arrive on Thursday, April 9. Joseph notes that the video will also be launching on Thursday.

“always writing, but this one feels like it should just come out now,” wrote Joseph in his earlier Tweet. He added that the “simple but hopeful” song is the first he ever wrote on electric guitar. A portion of the poceeds from the new release will benefit the Crew Nation relief fund.

