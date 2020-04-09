Dua Lipa Chats About “Future Nostalgia,” Performs “Break My Heart” On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Watch Now)

Late last month, Dua Lipa released her new album “Future Nostalgia” to an enthusiastic reception from fans and critics.

Wednesday night, she discussed the critically acclaimed, successful release with Jimmy Fallon. Indeed, the artist made a video chat appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

Not simply there to talk about the album, Dua Lipa offered a taste of why it has been so resonant. She performed new official single “Break My Heart.”

Videos of the Dua Lipa interview and performance follow: