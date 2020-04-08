in TV News

Kerry Washington Scheduled For April 16 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episode

The “Little Fires Everywhere” actress will appear on next Thursday’s “Ellen.”

Kerry Washington on Ellen | Michael Rozman/WB/EllenTube

Kerry Washington was originally set to appear on a mid-March episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Scheduling changes in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic put a temporary nix on that booking, but a new date has finally been revealed.

According to the latest TV listings, Washington will appear on the April 16 episode. Her appearance will precede the April 22 finale of her Hulu series “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Like many of its talk show peers, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is using video conferencing to ensure celebrities can appear while social distancing. Other upcoming guests are as follows:

April 8 – Drew and Brittany Brees
April 9 – P!nk and David Spade
April 13 – Bill Gates
April 14 – Jimmy Kimmel
April 15 – Jason Momoa

