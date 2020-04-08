Pharrell, Millie Bobby Brown Scheduled For April 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

Pharrell and Millie Bobby Brown have each made multiple in-studio appearances for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Next week, they will make their first virtual appearances on the show.

NBC confirms that the entertainers will be videoing in for the April 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.” They join an impressive list of upcoming celebrity guests; the latest lineup breakdown follows:

Wednesday, April 8: At Home Edition: Taraji P. Henson, Dua Lipa and musical guest Dua Lipa plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1237E

Thursday, April 9: At Home Edition: Mike D & Adrock, Anna Kendrick and Dan White plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1238E

Friday, April 10: At Home Edition: Kerry Washington, Andrew Rannells and musical guest Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1239E

Monday, April 13: At Home Edition: Blake Shelton, Kenan Thompson and musical guest Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1240E

Tuesday, April 14: At Home Edition: Michael Shannon and JJ Watt plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1241E