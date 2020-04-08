in TV News

Drew & Brittany Brees Talk About NFL, Quarantine Life, Supporting Louisiana & More On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The Brees family appears on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Wednesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a remote interview with Drew and Brittany Brees.

The interview covers a myriad of topics, including the couple’s recent support of COVID-19 relief in Louisiana. Brees also discusses the state of the NFL, including the news that fellow elite QB Tom Brady is now in his division.

They also discuss how they’ve been handling quarantine life, including having their kids at home for school.

The episode will air this afternoon, but a video of the remote interview segment is already available. Watch it below:

