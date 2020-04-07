Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban’s “Be A Light” Tops Country Radio Add Board, Makes Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart

Thomas Rhett’s collaborative “Be A Light (featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban)” is attracting ample interest from the music community.

The song, which spent time atop the US iTunes sales chart, earns the top spot on this week’s Mediabase country radio add board. It landed at 79 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, nearly doubling the add count of the week’s #2 song (Jason Aldean’s “Got What I Got” with 43).

Powered by the strong sales, early radio interest and streams, “Be A Light” also debuts at #3 on this week’s Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart. The listing ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100.