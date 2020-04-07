Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Added To April 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

NBC has updated its listing for the April 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

The network confirms that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be appearing on the broadcast. Explicit clarity on their roles is not yet available, but the website listing implies Shelton will have his own videochat segment before Stefani joins him to perform “Nobody But You.” Headline Planet will provide an update if NBC offers a different breakdown.

Shelton and Stefani join the previously confirmed Kenan Thompson on the bill.

Unable to film new studio episodes during the Coronavirus outbreak, “The Tonight Show” has been airing remote episodes featuring content from Fallon’s home and video appearances by celebrity guests. The latest lineups, all subject to change, follow:

Tuesday, April 7: At Home Edition: Justin Timberlake, Russell Wilson and Ciara and musical guest The Avett Brothers plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1236E

Wednesday, April 8: At Home Edition: Taraji P. Henson, Dua Lipa and musical guest Dua Lipa plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1237E

Thursday, April 9: At Home Edition: Mike D & Adrock, Anna Kendrick and Dan White plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1238E

Friday, April 10: At Home Edition: Kerry Washington and musical guest Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1239E

Monday, April 13: At Home Edition: Blake Shelton, Kenan Thompson and musical guest Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1240E