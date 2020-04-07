Songs By Travis Denning, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt, Kane & John, JP & Julia Debut On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

In addition to the new entries from NAV, Dua Lipa and PARTYNEXTDOOR, this week’s Billboard Hot 100 welcomes several debuts from country artists and/or a history at the country format.

Travis Denning’s “After A Few,” one such debut, arrives at #78 on this week’s edition of the chart. Florida Georgia Line’s new “I Love My Country” follows at #81, ahead of Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” at #91.

Two duets also debut, as Kane Brown & John Legend’s “Last Time I Say Sorry” takes #93 and JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” grabs #96. Neither Saxe nor Michaels is a country artist, but the latter did score a country radio hit with Keith Urban.

The Hot 100 ranks the top songs in America based on streams, sales and radio airplay.