Kim Kardashian, Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, More Power “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” To Season High Ratings

Demi Lovato - Fallon At Home Edition Screenshot | NBC/YouTube

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has been enjoying some of the year’s best ratings numbers for its “At Home Edition” episodes.

According to NBC, last week’s episodes averaged a 0.46 adults 18-49 rating. The number ties the previous week’s mark (also consisting of “At Home” installments) to rank as the show’s best weekly performance since February 25-March 1, 2019, excluding weeks in which the show received a boost from NFL action.

NBC specifically calls out the Monday and Tuesday episodes, noting that they drew season highs for their respective nights. Featuring Kim Kardashian West, Jon Bon Jovi, “Weird Al” Yankovic and OneRepublic, the Monday, March 30 episode drew a 0.47 rating.

The Tuesday, March 31 episode, which featured Demi Lovato and Jonathan Van Ness, managed a 0.46.

