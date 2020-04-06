in TV News

Jim James, Michael Stipe, Sam Hunt Performing On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” This Week

Meet this week’s virtual “Late Show” performers.

Sam Hunt - Press Shot by Connor Dwyer, courtesy of MCA Nashville

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will continue producing remote episodes this week, as the host welcomes a myriad of high-profile guests via video chat. According to official listings, three of this week’s episodes will feature musical performances.

Jim James is set to perform during the Monday, April 6 episode. Other guests for the broadcast include Chance The Rapper and Thomas Lennon.

Michael Stipe will perform on an April 7 broadcast that also features Conan O’Brien. The April 8 broadcast will feature a performance by Sam Hunt in addition to a chat with Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor.

No musical guest is listed for the April 9 episode, which will feature a chat with Jon Meacham. A re-run is set to air on April 10.

cbsjim jamesmichael stipesam huntstephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

NAV, Gunna & Travis Scott’s “Turks” Makes Top 20 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart, Dua Lipa, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna Songs Debut In Top 25

“I Dare You” Video To Premiere During April 16 “Kelly Clarkson Show”