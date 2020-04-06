Jim James, Michael Stipe, Sam Hunt Performing On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” This Week

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will continue producing remote episodes this week, as the host welcomes a myriad of high-profile guests via video chat. According to official listings, three of this week’s episodes will feature musical performances.

Jim James is set to perform during the Monday, April 6 episode. Other guests for the broadcast include Chance The Rapper and Thomas Lennon.

Michael Stipe will perform on an April 7 broadcast that also features Conan O’Brien. The April 8 broadcast will feature a performance by Sam Hunt in addition to a chat with Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor.

No musical guest is listed for the April 9 episode, which will feature a chat with Jon Meacham. A re-run is set to air on April 10.