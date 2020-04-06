in TV News

“I Dare You” Video To Premiere During April 16 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

The episode is billed as the “Dare To Love” hour.

Kelly Clarkson Show | Adam Christopher/NBCU

Although “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will not return to full-fledged production during the Coronavirus quarantine, it will be featuring new content throughout the spring. The content will include remote “Messages From Montana” monologues from Clarkson’s ranch, “Good Neighbor” features, studio content filmed before the pandemic, and digital exclusives.

One episode each week will consistent entirely of new content.

Next week’s fully new show will air on April 16. Entitled the “Dare To Love” hour, the broadcast will feature profile pieces on some Good Samaritans, as well as the premiere of the music video for Kelly Clarkson’s new song “I Dare You.” According to an NBC announcement, Clarkson will additionally focus on her new song in a “virtual interview with international artists.”

— An original episode will also air this Friday, April 10. Built around the “Trolls World Tour” song “Just Sing,” it will feature the premiere of the video, a Kelly-Oke cover, and an interview with film principals Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick.

