NAV, Gunna & Travis Scott’s “Turks” Makes Top 20 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart, Dua Lipa, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna Songs Debut In Top 25

This week’s Billboard Hot 100 welcomes new arrivals from NAV, Dua Lipa, and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

NAV’s “Turks (featuring Gunna & Travi$ Scott),” which enjoyed very strong first week streaming numbers, arrives at #17 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Dua Lipa earns #21 for her new official single “Break My Heart.” The song appears on the artist’s new album “Future Nostalgia,” which scored a Top 5 debut on this week’s Billboard 200. It was a rather balanced performer across streaming, radio and sales.

PARTYNEXTDOOR concurrently grabs #23 for “Believe It (Featuring Rihanna),” which made an opening week splash on the streaming front. “Believe It” appears on the artist’s new album “PARTYMOBILE,” which made the Billboard 200’s Top 10.