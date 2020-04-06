in Music News

NAV, Gunna & Travis Scott’s “Turks” Makes Top 20 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart, Dua Lipa, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna Songs Debut In Top 25

“Turks,” “Break My Heart,” and “Believe It” debut this week.

NAV - Turks Cover courtesy of Republic Records

This week’s Billboard Hot 100 welcomes new arrivals from NAV, Dua Lipa, and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

NAV’s “Turks (featuring Gunna & Travi$ Scott),” which enjoyed very strong first week streaming numbers, arrives at #17 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Dua Lipa earns #21 for her new official single “Break My Heart.” The song appears on the artist’s new album “Future Nostalgia,” which scored a Top 5 debut on this week’s Billboard 200. It was a rather balanced performer across streaming, radio and sales.

PARTYNEXTDOOR concurrently grabs #23 for “Believe It (Featuring Rihanna),” which made an opening week splash on the streaming front. “Believe It” appears on the artist’s new album “PARTYMOBILE,” which made the Billboard 200’s Top 10.

believe itbreak my heartdua lipagunnanavpartynextdoorRihannatravi$ scottturks

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Spends Second Week As #1 Song in America

Jim James, Michael Stipe, Sam Hunt Performing On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” This Week