Delacey & G-Eazy’s “Cruel Intentions” Rockets To #64 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Since launching on February 28, Delacey’s “Cruel Intentions (featuring G-Eazy)” has occasionally entered the daily Top 200 on US Spotify.

Sunday, it soared comfortably into the Top 100.

Credited with 325,164 streams on April 5, “Cruel Intentions” earned a new peak of #64 on the daily chart.

To date, the track has amassed nearly 13 million worldwide Spotify streams. It easily ranks as Delacey’s most-streamed song, doubling the counts for her Top 40 radio single “My Man” and her summer 2019 fan favorite “The Subway Song.”

All three tracks appear on her recently released album “Black Coffee.”