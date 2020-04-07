Billie Joe of Green Day Performs “I Think We’re Alone Now” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Watch Now)

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong conferenced in for Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.”

Armstrong performed his cover of “I Think We’re Alone Now,” which has been taking flight at hot adult contemporary radio over the past two weeks.

The performance aired as part of an episode that also featured video chats with Lady Gaga and Andy Cohen. The episode additionally featured a musical moment between Fallon and Adam Sandler.

As the episode was airing on television, NBC shared official video clips for online fans. Those videos follow: