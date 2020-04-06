in Music News

Billie Joe of Green Day’s “I Think We’re Alone Now” Cover Repeats As Hot AC Radio’s Most Added Song

“I Think We’re Alone Now” received more support at Hot AC.

Green Day by Pamela Littky, Press Photo courtesy of Warner

Billie Joe Armstrong’s (credited as Billie Joe of Green Day) cover of “I Think We’re Alone Now” again ranks as the most added song at hot adult contemporary radio.

“I Think We’re Alone Now” landed at another 21 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, spending a second week as the format’s most added song.

Its closest competition comes from The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes,” which takes second place with 17 pickups.

An add count of 10 positions JP Saxe’s “If The Word Was Ending (featuring Julia Michaels)” in third place. Each added by 8 stations, Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)” and Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” tie for fourth.

Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” grabs sixth place with 7 adds. With add counts of 6 each, Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin’s “RITMO,” Fitz and the Tantrums’ “I Just Wanna Shine,” The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Lovelytheband’s “Loneliness For Love,” and Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” tie for seventh.

