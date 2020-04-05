Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart,” Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; The Weeknd, BENEE Songs Enter Top 30

Fueled by the format’s greatest airplay gain, Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” rockets into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” also enters the Top 25.

Played 4,136 times during the March 29-April 4 tracking period, “Break My Heart” rises nineteen places to #21. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 3,163 spins, which ranks as the week’s largest increase.

“Modern Loneliness” concurrently rises one spot to #25. The Lauv single received 3,265 spins (+704).

— As “Break My Heart” and “Modern Loneliness” hit the Top 25, The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes” and BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” move into the Top 30.

Credited with 2,896 spins (1,632), “In Your Eyes” rises six places to #27.

A nine-place rise meanwhile brings “Supalonely” to #29. It received 2,059 spins (+940).