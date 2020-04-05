in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart,” Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; The Weeknd, BENEE Songs Enter Top 30

“Break My Heart,” “Modern Loneliness,” “In Your Eyes,” and “Supalonely” make moves this week.

Dua Lipa - Break My Heart video screen | Warner

Fueled by the format’s greatest airplay gain, Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” rockets into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” also enters the Top 25.

Played 4,136 times during the March 29-April 4 tracking period, “Break My Heart” rises nineteen places to #21. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 3,163 spins, which ranks as the week’s largest increase.

“Modern Loneliness” concurrently rises one spot to #25. The Lauv single received 3,265 spins (+704).

— As “Break My Heart” and “Modern Loneliness” hit the Top 25, The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes” and BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” move into the Top 30.

Credited with 2,896 spins (1,632), “In Your Eyes” rises six places to #27.

A nine-place rise meanwhile brings “Supalonely” to #29. It received 2,059 spins (+940).

beneebreak my heartdua lipagus dappertonin your eyeslauvmodern lonelinesssupalonelythe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You,” Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” Reach Top 5 At Country Radio

Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio; Powfu & Beabadoobee’s “Death Bed” Makes Top 50