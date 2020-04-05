Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio; Powfu & Beabadoobee’s “Death Bed” Makes Top 50

It may not have arrived until the sixth day of the March 29-April 4 tracking period, but Drake’s “Toosie Slide” still received enough airplay to make the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

SAINt JHN’s “Roses” also debuts on this week’s chart.

Credited with 1,506 tracking week spins, “Toosie Slide” enters the chart at #31. The song also makes this week’s rhythmic radio chart at #36, while just missing the urban chart at #41.

Back in the pop realm, “Roses” earns #39 with 1,114 spins (+468). It was below last week’s pop chart at #45.

— As “Toosie Slide” and “Roses” enter the Top 40, Powfu’s “death bed (featuring beabadoobee)” makes waves beneath the chart.

The song, which is also being promoted as “Coffee For Your Head,” received 694 tracking week spins (+311). It ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #47 song, topping last week’s position by six spots.