Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You,” Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” Reach Top 5 At Country Radio

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” and Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” officially enter the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

“Nobody But You” ascends four places to #4, while “More Hearts Than Mine” rises two positions to #5.

“Nobody But You” earns its #4 position based on chart points. The duet also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s #4 song for airplay and audience. It received 6,676 spins (+854) and 37.65 million audience impressions.

“More Hearts Than Mine” takes #5 for chart points, spins (6,610, +197) and audience impressions (37.12 million).