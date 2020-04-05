Jordan Davis’ “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Jordan Davis’ “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Slow Dance” seizes the throne from Luke Bryan’s “What She Wants Tonight.”

In addition to leading for chart points, “Slow Dance” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 29-April 4 tracking period. It received ~7,880 spins (+808) and ~47.23 million audience impressions.

Brett Young’s “Catch” holds at #2 this week, and Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” improves to #3. Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” (#4, +3) and Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine” (#5, +1) complete the Top 5.