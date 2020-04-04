Badshah & Payal Dev’s “Genda Phool” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Based on views earned during its first full week of release, Badshah’s “Genda Phool (featuring Payal Dev)” earns #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The video amassed a mammoth 64.2 million views during the March 27-April 2 tracking period, giving “Genda Phool” a narrow lead over Bad Bunny’s #2 “Yo Perreo Sola” (61.6 million views). It topped every other video by a factor of more than 2.

As it debuted two days prior to the latest tracking period, “Genda Phool” actually debuted at #62 on last week’s chart.

Thanks to the video’s impressive performance, Badshah rockets to #11 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. He received 123 million total streams on the platform.