“Don’t Start Now,” “Break My Heart,” “Physical,” “Good In Bed,” “Boys Will Be Boys” Were Dua Lipa’s Top “Future Nostalgia” Songs On YouTube This Week

The release of new album “Future Nostalgia” predictably yielded a big YouTube gain for Dua Lipa.

Up twenty places, Dua Lipa grabs #10 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart. She received 127 million total streams during the March 27-April 2 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 66.4%.

Official “Future Nostalgia” singles “Don’t Start Now” and “Break My Heart” were naturally her top performing songs. The former led the way with 30.9 million views, while the latter amassed 25.6 million. “Break My Heart” generated the lion’s share of its activity (19.0 million views) from the official video; it earns #7 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

Though it was not promoted as a formal single in all markets (notably the US), “Physical” has been attracting ample worldwide interest. It was Dua Lipa’s #3 song on YouTube for the week, earning 16.2 million views.

The artist’s enduring hits like “New Rules” (#4), “IDGAF” (#5), “Kiss and Make Up” (#6), and “Scared To Be Lonely” (#7) were her next-highest performers. Another “Future Nostalgia” track came into play at #8, as “Good In Bed” earned that position with 2.55 million views. Previous hits “Electricity” (#9) and “One Kiss” (#10) completed the Top 10; earlier single “Be The One” grabbed #11.

“Future Nostalgia” songs then earned the next several slots, with “Boys Will Be Boys” (#12, 2.29 million), “Levitating” (#13, 2.27 million), “Future Nostalgia” (#14, 2.26 million), and “Love Again” (#15, 2.20 million) finishing the Top 15. “Hallucinate” (#16, 1.63 million), “Cool” (#17, 1.59 million), and “Pretty Please” (#18, 1.48 million) ensured the entire album made Dua Lipa’s personal Top 20.