Bad Bunny Reclaims #1 On Global YouTube Artists Chart As “Yo Perrero Sola” Earns #2 On Music Videos Chart

Bad Bunny enjoyed another massive week on YouTube.

When it comes to YouTube performance, the March 27-April 2, 2020 tracking period was a big one for Bad Bunny.

The artist recaptured #1 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart, courtesy of his tracking period streaming total of 318 million. The impressive figure tops last week’s mark by 15.1%.

Bad Bunny received a particularly hefty lift from his new “Yo Perrero Sola” video. The clip amassed 61.6 million views during the tracking period, yielding a #2 bow on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. Only Badshah’s “Genda Phool” enjoyed a bigger week (64.2 million).

Bad Bunny’s most supportive cities during the week were Mexico City (14.2 million views), Santiago (13.1 million views) and Lima (9.5 million views).

