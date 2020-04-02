Dove Cameron Scheduled For Video Chat On April 14 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Like many other talk shows, “Live With Kelly & Ryan” is using video chat to develop new episodes during the Coronavirus pandemic.

One upcoming episode will feature a remote appearance by Dove Cameron.

According to new listings, the singer and actress will conference in for the Tuesday, April 14 edition of the daytime talk show. That morning’s broadcast will also feature a video chat with Denise Richards.

Given the unpredictability of today’s landscape, talk show lineups should be treated as particularly subject-to-change. Headline Planet will share an update if the Dove Cameron interview is canceled or moved.