Billie Eilish Reaches #23 On All-Time RIAA Digital Song Certification List As “Bad Guy,” “Party,” More Receive New Multi-Platinum Awards

The Grammy-winning Billie Eilish just received a handful of new digital song certifications from the RIAA, thrusting her into the Top 25 on the RIAA’s all-time ranking.

The highest of Eilish’s new certifications is a 6x platinum award for “bad guy.” The award signifies 6 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Eilish’s other new multi-platinum awards include a 4x platinum honor for “when the party’s over” (4 million), a 3x platinum award for “bury a friend” (3 million), a 3x platinum award for “ocean eyes” (3 million), a 2x platinum award for “idontwannabeyouanymore” (2 million), and a 2x platinum award for “you should see me in a crown” (2 million).

Additional song certifications include the following:

Platinum – all the girl girls go to hell (1 million)

Platinum – i love you (1 million)

Platinum – xanny (1 million)

Platinum – my strange addiction (1 million)

Gold – ilomilo (500K)

Gold – party favor (500K)

Gold – 8 (500K)

Gold – &burn (500K)

With the new certifications, now boasts 37.5 million in formally certified US digital song units. The count places her at #23 on the all-time list. For context, she is right between Ariana Grande (40 million) and Sam Smith (37 million).

— Eilish additionally received a 3x platinum album award for “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” The award confirms at least 3 million in US album units, each equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales or 1500 track streams.