Drew & Brittany Brees Scheduled For April 8 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Appearance

Beginning next week, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will join its fellow talk shows by producing new episodes with video interviews. One episode will feature a remote chat with New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees and wife Brittany.

The Breeses will discuss their recent $5 million donation to COVID-19 relief in Louisiana.

Other upcoming virtual “Ellen” guests include John Legend and Chrissy Teigen (April 6), Jennifer Lopez (April 7), and David Spade (April 9).

All listings for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” as a reminder, are subject to change.