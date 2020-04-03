in TV News

Drew & Brittany Brees Scheduled For April 8 “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Appearance

They will chat about their recent $5 million donation.

Drew & Brittany Brees - Instagram Selfie via @drewbrees

Beginning next week, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will join its fellow talk shows by producing new episodes with video interviews. One episode will feature a remote chat with New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees and wife Brittany.

The Breeses will discuss their recent $5 million donation to COVID-19 relief in Louisiana.

Other upcoming virtual “Ellen” guests include John Legend and Chrissy Teigen (April 6), Jennifer Lopez (April 7), and David Spade (April 9).

All listings for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” as a reminder, are subject to change.

brittany breesdrew breesthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Bill Withers “Lean On Me” Claims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lovely Day” Top 5

Billie Eilish Reaches #23 On All-Time RIAA Digital Song Certification List As “Bad Guy,” “Party,” More Receive New Multi-Platinum Awards