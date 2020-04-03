in Music News

Chord Overstreet’s “Hold On” Earns Platinum Certification In United States

Chord Overstreet’s 2017 release has official gone platinum.

Chord Overstreet - Hold On acoustic video screen | Safehouse/Island/YouTube

Chord Overstreet just scored his first RIAA platinum song certification, as “Hold On” officially crossed the 1 million unit mark in the US.

The RIAA formally certified the achievement on April 3, 2020. Each of the million units is equal to either 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Overstreet first released the track in early 2017 to a solid audience reception. A Deepend remix of the track also garnered attention among music fans. Videos for the remix and an acoustic version each boast millions of plays on YouTube.

“Hold On,” as noted, is the artist’s first RIAA-certified song.

chord overstreethold on

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Billie Eilish Reaches #23 On All-Time RIAA Digital Song Certification List As “Bad Guy,” “Party,” More Receive New Multi-Platinum Awards