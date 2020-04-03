Chord Overstreet’s “Hold On” Earns Platinum Certification In United States

Chord Overstreet just scored his first RIAA platinum song certification, as “Hold On” officially crossed the 1 million unit mark in the US.

The RIAA formally certified the achievement on April 3, 2020. Each of the million units is equal to either 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Overstreet first released the track in early 2017 to a solid audience reception. A Deepend remix of the track also garnered attention among music fans. Videos for the remix and an acoustic version each boast millions of plays on YouTube.

“Hold On,” as noted, is the artist’s first RIAA-certified song.