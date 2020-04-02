Maren Morris’ “The Bones” Likely Headed For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Maren Morris is on the verge of scoring her first solo #1 hit on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Played 3,520 times during the first four days of the March 29-April 4 tracking period, “The Bones” claims #1 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart. The count tops the same-time-last-week mark by 4.0%.

“The Bones” does have some close competition, but none are currently rivaling its momentum. Maroon 5’s building #2 “Memories” and Post Malone’s building #3 “Circles” are both down in airplay from last week, while Dua Lipa’s building #4 “Don’t Start Now” is basically flat. Assuming those three songs do not dramatically reverse course in the coming days, “The Bones” will remain #1 as the chart goes final.

“The Bones” would mark her first solo leader on the chart, although Morris did previously hit #1 as part of “The Middle” with Zedd and Grey.