Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” In Tight Race For #1 At Pop Radio

Which song will dethrone Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now.”

As we approach the end of the March 29-April 4 tracking period, it appears clear that Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” will cede its throne at pop radio.

It is not, however, clear which song will take over the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” currently holds a narrow lead. The song, which received 10,361 spins during the first four days of the tracking period, is #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” however, very closely follows at #2. It received 10,321 spins during the aforementioned four-day window. It is also gaining airplay at a faster rate; “Adore You” is up 10.2% from this time last week, while “Blinding Lights” is up a whopping 20.8%.

Granted, “Adore You” did enter the week with a more sizable lead over “Blinding Lights.” It could also easily pick up the relative pace as the tracking period comes to a close. These realities further underscore why the race is hard to predict.

Styles is gunning for his first career #1 at pop radio. The Weeknd is looking for his third.

