in Music News

DripReport Debuts On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart As “Skechers” Hits New Spotify Peaks

“Skechers” continues to gain traction with music fans.

DripReport - Skechers YouTube Cover | Arista/SME

As the song continues to generate buzz on social and digital platforms, the act behind “Skechers” arrives on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

DripReport, that act, starts at #43 on this week’s listing. The Emerging Artists Chart ranks the top artists who have yet to have a major hit on the key Billboard and song charts.

The aforementioned “Skechers” continues to gain traction on the streaming front. It reached a new peak of #58 on Monday’s Global Spotify Chart with 1.240 million daily streams.

A Monday American streaming count of 300K meanwhile brought “Skechers” to a new peak of #97 on the US Spotify chart.

dripreportskechers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Ratings: James Corden’s “HomeFest” Special Delivers Soft Performance Monday Night