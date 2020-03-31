DripReport Debuts On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart As “Skechers” Hits New Spotify Peaks

As the song continues to generate buzz on social and digital platforms, the act behind “Skechers” arrives on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

DripReport, that act, starts at #43 on this week’s listing. The Emerging Artists Chart ranks the top artists who have yet to have a major hit on the key Billboard and song charts.

The aforementioned “Skechers” continues to gain traction on the streaming front. It reached a new peak of #58 on Monday’s Global Spotify Chart with 1.240 million daily streams.

A Monday American streaming count of 300K meanwhile brought “Skechers” to a new peak of #97 on the US Spotify chart.