Ratings: James Corden’s “HomeFest” Special Delivers Soft Performance Monday Night

Sunday night, FOX scored with its “iHeart Living Room Concert For America” special. Featuring numerous performances via video chat, the special ranked as the night’s #1 show in adults 18-49.

Monday night, CBS’ “HomeFest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special” delivered a decidedly more modest performance.

According to fast national data posted by Showbuzz, Monday’s broadcast drew a soft 0.5 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 3.3 million overall viewers. It trailed competitive 10PM programming from ABC and NBC in both columns.

The iHeart special drew a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating and 5.5 million viewers on FOX; cable simulcasts brought the viewership number to 8.7 million.

The FOX broadcast had a deeper overall lineup, but the CBS special still had current superstars in Billie Eilish (who was also a featured performer for the FOX show), BTS, Dua Lipa, John Legend, and more.