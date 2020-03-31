in TV News

Ratings: James Corden’s “HomeFest” Special Delivers Soft Performance Monday Night

“HomeFest” delivered modest ratings.

James Corden - Homefest | CBS Screen Grab

Sunday night, FOX scored with its “iHeart Living Room Concert For America” special. Featuring numerous performances via video chat, the special ranked as the night’s #1 show in adults 18-49.

Monday night, CBS’ “HomeFest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special” delivered a decidedly more modest performance.

According to fast national data posted by Showbuzz, Monday’s broadcast drew a soft 0.5 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 3.3 million overall viewers. It trailed competitive 10PM programming from ABC and NBC in both columns.

The iHeart special drew a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating and 5.5 million viewers on FOX; cable simulcasts brought the viewership number to 8.7 million.

The FOX broadcast had a deeper overall lineup, but the CBS special still had current superstars in Billie Eilish (who was also a featured performer for the FOX show), BTS, Dua Lipa, John Legend, and more.

cbshomefest

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

BTS, Dua Lipa, John Legend, More Perform On James Corden’s HomeFest (Watch Now)