Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Break My Heart” convincingly tops this week’s add board.

The follow-up to Dua Lipa’s multi-week #1 smash “Don’t Start Now” predictably earns the most added honor at pop radio.

“Break My Heart,” the single, won support from a whopping 143 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes,” last week’s leader, takes second on this week’s add board with 53 new pickups. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna’s “BELIEVE IT” follows in third with 35 adds, while an add count of 34 slots BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” in fourth.

Surfaces’ “Sunday Best,” which landed at 26 new stations, takes fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Regard’s “Ride It” (6th-most, tie), Ellie Goulding’s “Worry About Me (featuring blackbear)” (6th-most, tie), Bazzi’s “Young & Alive” (8th-most, tie), Powfu’s “Death Bed (featuring beabadoobee)” (8th-most, tie), Sam Fischer’s “This City” (10th-most, tie), Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” (10th-most, tie), and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” (10th-most, tie).

