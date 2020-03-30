in TV News

Justin Timberlake Scheduled For April 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition”

Justin Timberlake will make an appearance on next Monday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0953 -- Pictured: (l-r) Justin Timberlake and host Jimmy Fallon during 'Phone to Face Interview' on November 1, 2018 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

With social distancing measures remaining in place until at least April 30, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” looks to be continuing its “At-Home Edition” specials. The specials, which feature Fallon doing comedy from home and then welcome celebrity guests via video charts, air each night alongside some “best of” clips.

According to NBC, Justin Timberlake will appear on the April 6 episode. Timberlake is presently the only guest confirmed, but it is worth noting that NBC has been (understandably) making frequent revisions to its “Tonight Show” lineups throughout the week.

This week’s guests include Kim Kardashian West, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Adam Sandler and Miley Cyrus. Listings follow:

Monday, March 30: At Home Edition: Kim Kardashian West, Jon Bon Jovi and musical guest OneRepublic plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1230E
Tuesday, March 31: At Home Edition: Demi Lovato, Jonathan Van Ness and musical guest Demi Lovato plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1231E
Wednesday, April 1: At Home Edition: Lady Gaga, Russell Wilson & Ciara and musical guest Marcus Mumford plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1232E
Thursday, April 2: At Home Edition: Adam Sandler and musical guest Hot Country Knights plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1233E
Friday, April 3: At Home Edition: Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi and musical guest Lewis Capaldi plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1234E

Written by Brian Cantor

