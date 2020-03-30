Justin Timberlake Scheduled For April 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition”

With social distancing measures remaining in place until at least April 30, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” looks to be continuing its “At-Home Edition” specials. The specials, which feature Fallon doing comedy from home and then welcome celebrity guests via video charts, air each night alongside some “best of” clips.

According to NBC, Justin Timberlake will appear on the April 6 episode. Timberlake is presently the only guest confirmed, but it is worth noting that NBC has been (understandably) making frequent revisions to its “Tonight Show” lineups throughout the week.

This week’s guests include Kim Kardashian West, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Adam Sandler and Miley Cyrus. Listings follow:

Monday, March 30: At Home Edition: Kim Kardashian West, Jon Bon Jovi and musical guest OneRepublic plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1230E

Tuesday, March 31: At Home Edition: Demi Lovato, Jonathan Van Ness and musical guest Demi Lovato plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1231E

Wednesday, April 1: At Home Edition: Lady Gaga, Russell Wilson & Ciara and musical guest Marcus Mumford plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1232E

Thursday, April 2: At Home Edition: Adam Sandler and musical guest Hot Country Knights plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1233E

Friday, April 3: At Home Edition: Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi and musical guest Lewis Capaldi plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1234E