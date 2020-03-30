Beabadoobee Debuts, Powfu Hits New Peak On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart As “Death Bed” Climbs Hot 100

As Powfu’s “Death Bed (featuring beabadoobee)” reaches a new peak on the Billboard Hot 100, Beabadoobee arrives on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

The singer-songwriter earns #45 on this week’s edition of the chart, which ranks the top artists in America that have not yet scored a major hit on the key Billboard album and sales chart. It accounts for factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

Powfu concurrently rises to a new high of #9 on this week’s chart.

It is, of course, worth noting that both artists are surely working toward their first major hit song. “Death Bed,” which uses a sample of beabadoobee’s “Coffee” as its chorus, improves to #59 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.