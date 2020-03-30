in Music News

Adam Lambert Re-Enters Billboard Artist 100 Chart As “Velvet” Makes Top 10 For Album Sales

Adam Lambert’s “Velvet” arrived this past week.

Adam Lambert - Velvet Video Screen | YouTube/Empire

In conjunction with the release of his new album “Velvet,” Adam Lambert returns to the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

Lambert takes #62 on the listing, which ranks the top artists in America based on factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity. Lambert is celebrating a 7th overall week on the chart; his peak-to-date is #16.

The aforementioned “Velvet” debuts at #8 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, which accounts only for US album sales. The album concurrently grabs #89 on the Billboard 200, which is based on combined units from album sales, track sales and track streams.

adam lambertvelvet

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Justin Timberlake Scheduled For April 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition”