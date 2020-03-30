Adam Lambert Re-Enters Billboard Artist 100 Chart As “Velvet” Makes Top 10 For Album Sales

In conjunction with the release of his new album “Velvet,” Adam Lambert returns to the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

Lambert takes #62 on the listing, which ranks the top artists in America based on factors like song consumption, album sales and social media activity. Lambert is celebrating a 7th overall week on the chart; his peak-to-date is #16.

The aforementioned “Velvet” debuts at #8 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, which accounts only for US album sales. The album concurrently grabs #89 on the Billboard 200, which is based on combined units from album sales, track sales and track streams.