Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Reclaims #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Earning 5th Week On Top

After two weeks in the runner-up spot, Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” returns to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played ~6,418 times during the March 22-28 tracking period, “The Box” scores a fifth overall week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 75.

Russ & BIA’s “Best On Earth,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 with ~5,911 spins (-603).

Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” holds at #3, and H.E.R.’s “Slide (featuring YG)” keeps the #4 position. Doja Cat’s “Say So” concurrently rockets seven places to #5.