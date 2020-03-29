in Music News

Post Malone’s “Circles” Enjoys 4th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Circles” remains the song to beat at Hot AC.

Post Malone in Circles - Video Screen | Republic

Post Malone’s enduring, multi-format hit “Circles” adds another week to its run as hot adult contemporary radio’s top song.

Spun ~6,219 times during the March 22-28 tracking period, “Circles” enjoys a fourth, non-consecutive week at #1. “Circles” received 167 fewer spins than it did last week, but it still earned enough for #1.

Maroon 5’s “Memories,” which holds at #2, received ~6,167 spins (-150).

Maren Morris’ “The Bones” holds at #3, and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” keeps tabs on the chart’s #4 position. Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” holds at #5 on this week’s listing.

circlesdua lipamaren morrismaroon 5post maloneSelena Gomez

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Reclaims #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Earning 5th Week On Top

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” Enter Top 5 At Pop Radio