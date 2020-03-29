Post Malone’s “Circles” Enjoys 4th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Post Malone’s enduring, multi-format hit “Circles” adds another week to its run as hot adult contemporary radio’s top song.

Spun ~6,219 times during the March 22-28 tracking period, “Circles” enjoys a fourth, non-consecutive week at #1. “Circles” received 167 fewer spins than it did last week, but it still earned enough for #1.

Maroon 5’s “Memories,” which holds at #2, received ~6,167 spins (-150).

Maren Morris’ “The Bones” holds at #3, and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” keeps tabs on the chart’s #4 position. Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” holds at #5 on this week’s listing.