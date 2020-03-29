in Music News

Green Day’s “Oh Yeah!” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

“Oh Yeah!” hits #1 on this week’s active rock chart.

Green Day by Pamela Littky, Press Photo courtesy of Warner

Green Day scores a second active rock radio #1 from its album “Father Of All…” this week.

Up one place, the band’s “Oh Yeah!” earns #1 on the Mediabase active rock chart. It received ~1,692 spins during the March 22-28 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 184.

The title track from the Green Day album hit #1 at the format this past fall.

As for this week’s chart, Breaking Benjamin’s “Far Away (featuring Scooter Ward)” rises two places to #2. It posted a tracking period play count of ~1,494 (+118).

I Prevail’s “Hurricane,” last week’s leader, declines two places to #3. Five Finger Death Punch’s “Inside Out” drops one place to #4, and Dirty Honey’s “Rolling 7’s” ascends one spot to #5.

breaking benjamindirty honeyfive finger death punchgreen dayi prevailoh yeah!scooter ward

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” Makes Another Return To #1 At Alternative Radio, Scoring 5th Week On Top

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Reclaims #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Earning 5th Week On Top