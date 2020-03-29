in Music News

Luke Bryan’s “What She Wants Tonight” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Luke Bryan earns his latest #1 at country radio.

Luke Bryan’s “What She Wants Tonight” completes its ascent to the top of the country radio mountain. Up two places from last week’s position, the song earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

“What She Wants Tonight” seizes the throne from Jake Owen’s “Homemade.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “What She Wants Tonight” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the March 22-28 tracking period. It received ~7,736 spins (+812) and ~44.89 million audience impressions.

Brett Young’s “Catch” rises two places to #2 this week, and Jordan Davis’ “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” ascends two rungs to #3. The aforementioned “Homemade” drops three spots to #4, and Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” climbs three places to #5.

