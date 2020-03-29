Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” Makes Another Return To #1 At Alternative Radio, Scoring 5th Week On Top

Billie Eilish’s enduring “everything i wanted” makes another return to the top of the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,807 times during the March 22-28 tracking period, “everything i wanted” celebrates its fifth overall week at #1 — across three separate reigns. This week’s spin count actually trails last week’s mark by 5 plays but is enough to pull “everything i wanted” up one place to #1.

Sub Urban’s “Cradles,” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #2 with ~2,476 spins (-407).

The Lumineers’ “Life In The City” rises one place to #3, and The Unlikely Candidates’ “Novocaine” drops one spot to #4. Up one place, Green Day’s “Oh Yeah!” earns #5.