in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” Makes Another Return To #1 At Alternative Radio, Scoring 5th Week On Top

“everything i wanted” is an enduring alternative radio hit.

Billie Eilish - everything i wanted video screen | Darkroom/Interscope

Billie Eilish’s enduring “everything i wanted” makes another return to the top of the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,807 times during the March 22-28 tracking period, “everything i wanted” celebrates its fifth overall week at #1 — across three separate reigns. This week’s spin count actually trails last week’s mark by 5 plays but is enough to pull “everything i wanted” up one place to #1.

Sub Urban’s “Cradles,” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #2 with ~2,476 spins (-407).

The Lumineers’ “Life In The City” rises one place to #3, and The Unlikely Candidates’ “Novocaine” drops one spot to #4. Up one place, Green Day’s “Oh Yeah!” earns #5.

billie eilisheverything i wantedgreen daysub urbanthe lumineersthe unlikely candidates

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Luke Bryan’s “What She Wants Tonight” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Green Day’s “Oh Yeah!” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart