Kane Brown & John Legend, Bob Dylan Songs Enter Top 3 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Florida Georgia Line Little Mix Top 10

Update: By Friday afternoon, Kane Brown & John Legend’s new “Last Time I Say Sorry” was up to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

Bob Dylan’s “Murder Most Foul” was impressively positioned at #3, while fellow Friday releases from Florida Georgia Line (“I Love My Country,” #8) and Little Mix (“Break Up Song,” #9) were also in the Top 10.

As we enter Friday afternoon, several of the day’s new releases are faring well on the US iTunes sales chart.

Kane Brown & John Legend’s “Last Time I Say Sorry” is leading the way among newcomers with a #2 position on the all-genre chart. Directly behind at #3 is Bob Dylan’s new “Murder Most Foul.”

Little Mix’s “Break Up Song” is also having a big first day; it is #10 as of press time at 12:45PM ET Friday.

The new Friday songs join a pair of earlier-week releases in the Top 10: Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” is #5, and Joyner Lucas’ “Will” is #9.