in Music News

Kane Brown & John Legend, Bob Dylan Songs Enter Top 3 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Florida Georgia Line Little Mix Top 10

New releases are moving into the upper reaches of the US iTunes sales chart.

Kane Brown & John Legend - Last Time I Say Sorry Cover | Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Update: By Friday afternoon, Kane Brown & John Legend’s new “Last Time I Say Sorry” was up to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

Bob Dylan’s “Murder Most Foul” was impressively positioned at #3, while fellow Friday releases from Florida Georgia Line (“I Love My Country,” #8) and Little Mix (“Break Up Song,” #9) were also in the Top 10.
====

As we enter Friday afternoon, several of the day’s new releases are faring well on the US iTunes sales chart.

Kane Brown & John Legend’s “Last Time I Say Sorry” is leading the way among newcomers with a #2 position on the all-genre chart. Directly behind at #3 is Bob Dylan’s new “Murder Most Foul.”

Little Mix’s “Break Up Song” is also having a big first day; it is #10 as of press time at 12:45PM ET Friday.

The new Friday songs join a pair of earlier-week releases in the Top 10: Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” is #5, and Joyner Lucas’ “Will” is #9.

bob dylanjohn legendkane brownlittle mix

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” Already Receiving Substantial Pop Radio Airplay

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Earns 5x Platinum Certification In US, “Good As Hell” Reaches 2x Platinum