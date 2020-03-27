in Music News

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Earns 5x Platinum Certification In US, “Good As Hell” Reaches 2x Platinum

Lizzo’s big hits just received new multi-platinum certifications.

A pair of Lizzo hits just received new digital single certifications in the United States.

According to the RIAA, Lizzo’s smash “Truth Hurts” attained 5x platinum status on March 26, 2020. The award confirms 5 million in US units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“Good As Hell” concurrently attained 2x platinum honors, signifying 2 million in US units.

Initially released years prior, both songs caught fire in 2019. “Truth Hurts” reached #1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, while “Good As Hell” earned a #3 peak on the listing.

