Andra Day’s “Rise Up,” Alicia Keys’ “Underdog” Enter Top 5 on US iTunes Sales Chart

Thanks to their lyrical relevance for today’s world and high-profile TV exposure, Andra Day’s “Rise Up” and Alicia Keys’ “Underdog” have been making big gains on the US iTunes sales chart.

As of press time at 5PM ET Thursday, “Rise Up” is #2 on the all-genre US iTunes listing. Only The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is currently selling at a faster pace.

“Underdog” is meanwhile up to #5 on the listing.

Inherently inspiring during these trying times, “Rise Up” was included in an emotional piece about “heroes and heartwarmers” that aired on NBC’s TODAY Show.

“Underdog” is receiving further benefit from Keys’ recent CBS Sunday Morning interview and the song’s inclusion in a new Amazon Music commerical.