Holly Humberstone’s “Falling Asleep At The Wheel” Surpassed 500K Spotify Streams In First Week

After making waves earlier this year with “Deep End,” buzzy artist Holly Humberstone released a follow-up entitled “Falling Asleep At The Wheel on March 19.

By the end of its first week, the track had amassed over 500,000 Spotify streams. The song’s worldwide Spotify count stood at 525,335 by the end of Wednesday, March 25.

In addition to passionate support from “early to the party” fans, Humberstone has been benefiting from high-profile celebrity endorsements and solid playlist visibility. The ample support is unsurprising – Humberstone’s first commercial releases already reflect a knack for engaging lyrics, melodies and vocals. She is demonstrating the rare ability to communicate unique personality quirks and emotions without sacrificing the accessibility of her music.

Songs like “Falling Asleep At The Wheel” are sure to receive the “bop” label from even the most critical pop music fans, but they are not merely pleasant sonic diversions. They are important, personal introductions to an artist with something real to say.