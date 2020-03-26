in TV News

Hot Country Knights Scheduled For April 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition”

Hot Country Knights will appear in a video segment.

Hot Country Knights - Pick Her Up video screen | Capitol Nashville

The members of throwback country act Hot Country Knights will soon make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the group will appear in an “At-Home Edition” segment on the April 2 edition of the late-night talk show.

Designed to support fresh content during the Coronavirus quarantine, the “At-Home Edition” segments feature a combination of content in Jimmy Fallon’s home and video chat appearances by notable celebrities. They air each night alongside “best of” moments from the show.

Full listings follow:

Thursday, March 26: At Home Edition: Alec Baldwin and 5 Seconds of Summer plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1228E

Friday, March 27: At Home Edition: Tina Fey and José Andrés plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1229E

Monday, March 30: At Home Edition: Ryan Tedder plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1230E

Tuesday, March 31: At Home Edition: Demi Lovato plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1231E

Wednesday, April 1: At Home Edition: Adam Sandler plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1232E

Thursday, April 2: At Home Edition: Hot Country Knights plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1233E

Written by Brian Cantor

