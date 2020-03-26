Hot Country Knights Scheduled For April 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At-Home Edition”

The members of throwback country act Hot Country Knights will soon make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the group will appear in an “At-Home Edition” segment on the April 2 edition of the late-night talk show.

Designed to support fresh content during the Coronavirus quarantine, the “At-Home Edition” segments feature a combination of content in Jimmy Fallon’s home and video chat appearances by notable celebrities. They air each night alongside “best of” moments from the show.

Full listings follow:

Thursday, April 2: At Home Edition: Hot Country Knights plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1233E