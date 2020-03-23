in Music News

Powfu & Beabadoobee’s “Death Bed,” BENEE & Gus Dapperton’s “Supalonely” Debut On Billboard Hot 100

“Death Bed” and “Supalonely” arrive on this week’s chart.

Powfu - Death Bed ft. beabadoobee audio cover | Columbia

Two of the buzziest songs in music, both of which have been making waves on digital platforms, debut on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Powfu’s “death bed (featuring beabadoobee)” earns #71 on the listing. BENEE’s “Supalonely (featuring Gus Dapperton)” starts at #88.

The Hot 100 ranks songs from all genres based on sales, streams and radio airplay. “Death Bed” and “Supalonely” have found particular success on streaming, although their sales and radio numbers have quickly been growing.

Powfu, beabadoobee, BENEE and Gus Dapperton are all making their Hot 100 debuts with the aforementioned songs.

